December 1, 2022

Education: Nigeria adopts national languages ​​at primary level

Students stand during an assembly after the resumption of classes at Obele-Odan Nursery and Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria on January 18, 2021.

School instruction for primary school students in Nigeria will soon be conducted in national languages ​​rather than English, the Nigerian Minister of Education has announced.

It is not a test, but a political and social choice. Primary school students in Nigeria will now receive their school instruction in national languages.

The National Education Ministry, Adamu Adamu, announced that through the new language policy formulated by the Central Government, “the first six years of teaching in primary schools will be conducted in the mother tongue”.

Thus, according to the minister’s explanations, classes will be taught in the local language of each community to all students from primary to sixth grade.

