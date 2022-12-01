Education: Nigeria adopts national languages ​​at primary level

photo credit, Good pictures image caption, Students stand during an assembly after the resumption of classes at Obele-Odan Nursery and Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria on January 18, 2021.

44 minutes ago

School instruction for primary school students in Nigeria will soon be conducted in national languages ​​rather than English, the Nigerian Minister of Education has announced.

It is not a test, but a political and social choice. Primary school students in Nigeria will now receive their school instruction in national languages.

The National Education Ministry, Adamu Adamu, announced that through the new language policy formulated by the Central Government, “the first six years of teaching in primary schools will be conducted in the mother tongue”.

Thus, according to the minister’s explanations, classes will be taught in the local language of each community to all students from primary to sixth grade.

Recommended products:

Before the introduction of this new policy, the country’s most widely spoken languages, including Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, were used to supplement English explanations in schools across Nigeria.

A challenge to take

photo credit, Good pictures

However, with more than 600 languages ​​listed in the country, the task promises to be difficult. But the National Education Minister, who is adamant that this is an ambitious policy, recognizes the huge challenge ahead.

In order to implement this new teaching plan, the date of which has not yet been announced, the Minister believes that a lot of work is needed to develop teaching equipment and recruit teachers.

But he assured that the government will put its policy measures in place to achieve its objectives in this plan. See also Niger: Anti-political alarm bells ring

“Students learn better” when “students are taught in their mother tongue,” says Minister Adamu.