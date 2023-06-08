Egypt handed over the COMESA chairmanship to Zambia

AA / Istanbul / Ibrahim Al-Kassen

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday expressed his country’s willingness to implement a joint cooperation framework with Zambia.

This is evident from Al-Sissi’s meeting with his Zambian counterpart Hakainte Hichilema in Lusaka during the Egyptian president’s first visit to Zambia and his participation in the Common Market Countries of Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) summit. To the Egyptian President’s press release.

According to the statement, Hichilema stressed his country’s “interest in developing cooperative relations with Egypt and pushing it towards broader horizons of joint action.”

Al-Sisi expressed “Egypt’s desire to strengthen the historic bilateral relations between the two countries, implement a joint cooperation framework in various fields and coordinate the issues of the region and the African continent.”

He wished his Zambian counterpart “successful leadership of the COMESA organization and will continue to work to develop the joint cooperation framework in the coming period”.

The talks covered “recent regional developments at the continental level and the most pressing issues on the COMESA agenda,” the statement said.

Al-Sissi arrived in Luqa on Wednesday to attend the COMESA summit and hand over his presidency to Zambia.

The heads of state and government of 21 African countries will attend the summit to discuss ways to advance the development process and ways to strengthen economic and trade integration among the member states of the organization.

The COMESA groups are Egypt, Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Malawi, Madagascar, Libya, Seychelles, Rwanda, Mauritius, Tunisia, Sudan, Somalia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

*Translated from Arabic by Vejdan Jalasi

