The AFP learned from a source close to the investigation that 12 people had been charged on Friday evening, October 22, following the elimination of drug trafficking between Spain and France.

Six were detained before the trial, five were placed under judicial supervision and one was released, the same source said. Fourteen people were arrested Monday during a simultaneous operation in France and Spain by the Pau gendarmerie research unit, with the help of Landes and Gironde gendarmerie teams, units of the Mobile Gendermary and a dog team from Mont-de-Marsan. From Spanish Guardia Civil.

Wide traffic

This extensive transportation fed south from the Spanish Basque Country into the Landes and Bordeaux region, Gendermary said in a statement. Used by Criminal Networks – Thanks for using National GenderMary’s Digital Crime Center (C3N) data from the encrypted Encrosat network, “Leaders of networks, lieutenants, ayas and drivers, but Spanish suppliersCan thus be identified.

Bordeaux’s Special Interim Court (JIRS) later upheld the question mark. In total “191,000 euros and 15 vehicles and 15 kg of grass were confiscated, the drugs were previously delivered2, describes the same source.

In Landes, kidnapping took place in the Capbreton area and some of the accused were in their 20s and 40s operating from a prison cell. “The case illustrates the exemplary cooperation between Gentormari and Cardia Civil in the fight against cross-border trafficking.“, Again pointing to national gender.