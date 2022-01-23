Emirates has rejected the deportation of Nordin El Hajjio to Belgium

In all, three requests to deport Nordin El Hajjio to Belgium have been rejected by a court in Dubai. Last message. Confirmation by the Belgian Ambassador to the Office of the Minister of Justice von Quickenborne. “We have to examine the verdict,” his spokesman said. We are going to ask for an explanation for these court rulings and we are definitely not going to stand there. ” Belgium signed a deportation agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last December, and deportation claims have been pending for more than a year. “These requests precede the signing of the contract,” the spokesman said.

Read: Spain refuses to extradite man accused of kidnapping in Morocco

Antwerp judge Nordin El Hajjioui, 34, was sentenced in 2016 to 40 months in prison for drug trafficking. However, the drug smuggler fled to Dubai, where he was briefly arrested. He must post 10,000 euros bail to regain his freedom. According to the Antwerp State Attorney’s Office, he led the cocaine smuggling operations from the city of Emirates to the port of Antwerp.