Employers/unions agreement aims to raise wages by 10% by 2025

The General Union of Workers (UGT), the Labor Commissions (CCOO), the Confederation of Spanish Entrepreneurial Organizations (CEOE) and the Confederation of Spanish Small and Medium Enterprises (Cepyme) unanimously approved on Monday evening, within their respective governance. Bodies, the deal related to salary increases of 4% in 2023 and 3% in 2024 and 2025.

According to the terms of the agreement, an additional 1% hike is expected if inflation is again at very high levels.

“This is a starting point that allows for a fairer distribution of wealth and contains important advances in the development of labor reform based on recruitment”, underlines the signatories of the agreement.

Likewise, the agreement includes recommendations on the “technological and digital transformation” of work, equality, health care, telecommuting and the digital divide, and a “requirement” for partial retirement through a relief agreement.

Unions and employers note that, in this sense, the document should “help stimulate collective negotiation of the 1,400 contracts in operation” and that it would reach companies and sectors “where trade union power is limited”.

“It is a responsible and national agreement, far from political and electoral disputes. An agreement that gives stability to the self-employed, companies and workers”, believes that the agreement will “guarantee” Lorenzo, president of the Association of Self-Employed Workers (ATA) and vice-president of CEOE. Amor declared. Social peace in coming years.

The social partners had a “clear vision, sense of government and responsibility”, he concluded.

