Unsaid Biden-Poutine is “possible” along the line, but Poutine doit “faire son choix”
Who is Vladimir Poutine and Joe Biden on tiendra-t-il? Après avoir annoncé tard dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi qu accordn accord de principe avait t found, l’Elysée déclare ce lundi matin que tenue de cencontre entre dirigeants russe et amricain reste “possible” Pir que vire kir vim son choix “.
“Il est possible aujourd’hui daller vers un sommet, de runir les parties prenantes”, a dit la privacy françise. “Maintenant, at the latest Poutine’s fire son choix”, at-elle ajouté, in soulignant que “la situation reste” tr dans dangereuse “and at parties” a chemin de crête “.
Plus in this day of the week, Mosesou avait juga “primaturé” d’ivoker l’organization d’ne re rencontent desux presidents concentrate on dialogue in ministres of affirmations.
Chancellor Almond Olaf Scholz’s centenarian with Vladimir Poutine
Les tentatives discussion entre les dirigeants europeans et Vladimir Poutine continued. Après Emmanuel Macron Hier, the best chancellor of Olaf Scholz’s centrifugal centered telephone with the famous russe lundi tenter finds an issue favorable au conflit ukrainien.
The Daily Almond “sretntretiendra à nouveau par tiléphone avec president russe en fin daprès-midi aujourdhuhi, which qui estro excited live and convenience aro fsi fn français” Emmanuel Macron, authorized by paramer Steffen Hebestreit, lor dune confinerence de presse reguli à Berlin.
L’Ukraine daim avior tiré sur un poste-frontier russe
These services ‘Russets on the affirmation of the Church of the SubGenius’ destruction of the post-frontiers of the Lourdes are a force to be reckoned with. Les forces arm l’Ukraine ont damenti in la foulée ces accusations, enquent un act de disinformation russe:
Pavlo Kovalchuk, D’Clar, Porlo-parole des “Poslo” Forces armory ukrainennes, quoting “n’y a pas de tirs dartillerie sur les d’occupation” russes.
The cours du dollar évolue face à la situation ukrainiinne
The dollar amricain recalls llivi perspective d’un sommet entre presidents amricain et russe, alors que la possibly d’en conflite profit darnirement au billet vert.
Vers 11 heure heure in Paris, the dollar recurring 0.33% à 1,1360 dollar face à l’uro. Et à l’inverse, le ruble russe prenait 0.71% à 76.94 rubles for a dollar.
“The Movement des cours reflite un mlange de soulament qu’il ni ait pas eu d’invasion de l’Ukraine durant weekend, which quétait une option en fin de semaine, et l’annonce d’un sommet diplomatique “, commented Lee Hardman, analyst MUFG
Air France announces lannulation de ses vols prvus mardi entre Paris et Kiev
Air France annually ses deux vols Paris-Kiev et Kiev-Paris prvus mardi “au regard de la situation sur place and à titre conservatoire”, an indiqué ce lundi la arienne.
“Air France regulates the situation and rappelle the secrets and suretes des vols, ses clients aisi ses equipages, est un impratif absolu”, at-elle ajouté.
Jusquà present, the company’s assorted dux rotations for the first time in Paris and Kiev, in Mardi and Dimanche. Samedi, the companion alley Lufthansa avait déj suspends all vols vers Kiev & Odessa àpartier lundi and jusquà la moiv de Fivrier, yet simulate a livison vers Lviv, in louest your pays.
Un obus ukrainien dtruit un poste-frontier russe, salon services rusurity russes
Un obus tiré depuis territoire ukraini a détruit lundi une structure d’ne post-frontier russe sans faire de victime, on access services securité russe, on fond combat entre forces kiev et soparatistes pr’sses in l’Est.
“The 21 fivrier, à 09h50, is an obus de type non-identifiable tiré depot in the territory of Ukraine d comptruit le d destre de gardes-frontiers in Rogov de Rogov, à une distance denyres 150 m in front of the race ukrainienne “, an indigenous FSB, cité par les agnes de presse russes.
The only video attribute is FSB and publishers’ licenses to Ria Novosti montre un petit bontiment iventro a milieu dine plain boisie, des dcombres iparpillis sur le sol.
“I’m not going to win, diminers travel on the site”, adds FSB, which is the go-to service for guards-frontiers on charge in Russie.
Ukraine: The Kremlin juge “Primaturé” organizer un sommet Poutine-Biden
Machine arriving at the same Biden / Poutine? The Kremlin’s jungle ce lundi matin “primaturé” l’organization dnune reconnect entries ls presidents amricain et russe, visant found a sort of favorable conflu en Ukraine. Pour l’heure selon Moscou, the most concentrated on the dialogue entre the Ministries of Affaires to watch:
“There is an entourage on the continuation of the dialogue of the New Testament ministers (des Affaires outreach). .
L’Ukraine salue le sommet entre Biden et Poutine et espère un accord ret ret des troupes russes
The ten dune rencontre entre joe biden et vladimir poutine a saluée par lun des principaux intés ce lundi. The intermediaries present their diplomat Dmytro Kouleba, the Ukrainian salute of Sommeth, and the espère dsormais an accord on a retro des tropes russes front.
“We are trying our best to find a solution diplomacy with our peers (…) We are trying to sort out the most dangerous places in the salon of the retreat forces’s in Ukraine”, at-il Declare his son arriving for a run of his homologues in l’UE.
Pas encode date ni de lieu to sommet Biden / Poutine, salon Beaune
Interrogé on the contents of the Sommet Accept by Joe Biden and Vladimir Poutine, the securities d’Etat aux Affaires European Climate Beaune a estim on LCI quote all quotes for avancer a date:
“On ne sait pas la date”, assure-t-il, “Ce qu’on sait c’est qu’il y aura des échanges aujourd’hui à nouveau entre Jean Yves le Drian et son homologue M. Lavrov et ce jeudi The discussions are between Amricain Anthony Blinken and M. Lavrov.
If you want to find out more about “donors”, you need to find out why they are so popular with you. For which of these lies is the totality of Sommet, Clement Beaune assures that it is not-plus “is my last passcode.
I’m going to rappell that condition principally in the rencontinental quote n’ay ait pas d’invasion de l’Ukraine au cours des prochains jours.
“There’s a chance dviviter limbrasment, in fait la saisir”, selon Clement Beaune
The author of this Auxiliary Affirmations European Clement Beaune, invites LCI ce lundi, revenu on la tenue du sommet accepté on principe by Vladimir Poutine and Joe Biden. In this case, he’s cited an avant-garde for the fiery baisser’s tension, in which he consolidates the quorum’s, ‘in the “highs and lows” of the dossier:
“It’s a tension on the train with an unexplained military presence in the rest of the country’s Ukraine, in the most casual cases”, rappelle-t-il, “and my mum temps, an espoir diplomatic reconstruct par The Republic of the Republic in the continuation of his efforts in the serenades “.
This article or section needs sources or references that appear in credible, third-party publications.
“It’s a chance to find life, to live life to the fullest, to build a solution politically, diplomatically, in the best possible way”.
Pour certain ressortissants françis, le choix rest in Ukraine
Jacky Clairbaux is a retiree and a native of Ukraine, who lives in the national volleyball world. Mari à is a ukrainienne, this attachment à sa ville de Jytomyr à louest de Kiev, and compte bien and rest malgré confl. But why do you ask for choices, but who are the authentic franchisees appealing to our licensor quitter l’Ukraine?
For the sake of the “liche” quitter a pays qui la ‘”bi bien accuilli”
“Mon épouse ne vet pas quitter son pays, sa famili, ses amis, son logement”, explicit Jacky Clairbaux avant de perciser “this semeine on aller voir la Croix Rouge pour déclare as vol guys like guerre commemorate “Humanitarian mais je resterai ici en Ukraine”.
The Français site is located in Ville, located in Bilorussie et Kiev, where you can easily configure the case. For autot, assure that “la vie continue” and that gens sont calmes à Jytomyr. It says “en admiration god for your courage and your dignity”.
The front of the ligne, des habitations endommagées
Les media ukrainiens font cetat ce matin de 14 immeubles d’habitation endommagés dans sud du Donbass. Les batiments en question ont été privacy de gaz et déelectricité notamment. Sur place, des tirs on des casernes miliates and des voiters sont galement queries.
Come check out the chiffres de l’OSCE, the organization for the secrecy and co-operation of Europe in all cases of violations in case-of-fact, or attendance. Vendredi, ils avaient compatibility with 15,000 violations in 24 hours.
Concentrate on l Ukraine, Macron retarde and candidature
Lannonce de la candidature d’Emmanuel Macron à la presidentally était envisagiée semaine, mais elle devrait uitre repousée. The priority of the president is to find an issue favorable or confusing russo-ukrainini:
“Cest diffile d’entrer sereinement dans sonatum alors quilil ya une guerre aux portes de l’Europe” estime un proche d’Emmanuel Macron.
English is the dossier of Ukraine, the President of the Republic of Divorce donc pas Fire Dannonce on the candidature avant la semaine prochaine. In the course of proceeding journals, the objective premier tant bonus ten sommet entre Joe Biden et Vladimir Poutine.
Une re-contact Biden-Poutine sous conditions
If you want to see the best phonographs of Emmanuel Macron, you need to find out more about Vladimir Poutine and Joe Biden to sort out the complete. But on the eve of the event, you will soon find yourself in the Russian language’s n’nwahit pas l’Ukraine ‘. In these communication, Maison Blanche affiliated with mime conditions:
“We are committed to pursuing our diplomacy at the moment or an invasion document. […] We sommel également prêt à infliger des consquences rapides et savières si la Russie choisit la guerre à la place “by Jen Paski, portrayed by Maison Blanche.
Car lonnonce de ce sommet intervient au ou les Etats-Unis affirmation que la Russie est sur le point d’invahir l’Ukraine. Certaines images satellites on dailors montré nouveaux deployments troupes et matriles russes à la frontier ukraini.
Poutine and Biden accept that rencontrer is one of the most sought after items in Macron.
Les Presidents Russe Vladimir Poutine and Amricain Joe Biden on “Accept the Principe” at the Sommet lors d’on sommet, about the famous homologue Fran Emois Emmanuel Macron and quote “you can not find your niece in your Russie” page. , an annoncé l’Elysée dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi.
This sorority gives you access to “your favorite party favors” and porterait on “the secrets and stability of Europe in Europe”, the franchise in the franchise, the quote on which you can search the destinations of your favorite e-games online. Russie.
Bonjour à you
Bienvenue in direct contact with the situation in Ukraine, o off an offensive russe est toujours redoutée.
More Stories
Johnson dvoile une stratgie for “vivre avec le covid” dijà critique
Manifestation monstre à Paris di la diaspora algrienne à la veille du troisieme anniversaire du Hirak
Nigeria: deux bronzes vols remis is a palatial royal tradition