Paris (AFP) – Malgrés dommages caus au climat, la planette compte encore des projets de construction or dextension de electreques au charbon dans 34 pays diffrents, chttn dncence report annu du Global Energy Monitor public mardi.

It totally, monde, qui compte plus 2.400 cents à charbon dans 79 pays-over a total of 2,100 gigawatts (GW) of production- envisage encore daougmenter of 457 GW and production capacity electric via via nouveaux projects centrales bon charbon, indique le raport, en saluan nanmoins la tendance globally au rontissement des implantations, mis-à part lan passé.

“Il ne reste 170 cents (89 GW) soot 5% de la flotte en operation aujourd’hui, which sont pas concerns for a date darrt progress or an objectif neutral carbon carbon reflexion” basically àSan Francisco, accompaniment huitar autras organizations environnementales internationals: Sierra Club aux Etats-Unis, Kiko au Japan, Can Europe in Europe, Life in Inde, BWGED au Bangladesh, ainsi que Crea, E3G et SFOC.

In 2021, the flotte de centrals au charbon en operation dans le monde a encore account of 18,2 GW, a rebond lii au Kovid, indique le rapport.

La Chine “a continuing d’etre l’exception creator au diclin actuel des centreles en development”, pointing to auteurs.

Olutionvolution is the capacitance of the centrifugal a carbon AFP

The pass rate, plus the moiety (56%) of production units of 45 GW is serviced in China (25,2 GW), 14% in Inde, and 11% in Indonesian, Vietnam and Cambodge.

Et, à elle cell, la Chine compte quota auton de projets d’ouverts (pour a total of 25,2 GW of capacity) which rest the plan compte de projets de fermatures (25,6 GW).

Incortitudes on finance chinois à ltranger

The report “The reprise of permis de construire” at the Centers’s charbon on Chinese dibut 2022, permis the unpolitical “energy of the political energy” qui a fait suite aux pioneers and its rationale of high electricity des provinces fin 2021.

In the rest of the monde, lappeppel lancé à Glasgow lors de conférence onsienne sur le climat, COP26, par seccrétire g desnral des Nations Unis Antonio Guterres, à abandonner construction new novels centers charon carbon free design plan a “cr a une impression of dynamic”: En tout, 65 pays sont engags à ne build more, soot 36 de qu quen janvier 2021.

The latest charbon aux abords in the center of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) à Dadri, on 6 avril 2022 in Inde Prakash SINGH AFP

You are currently browsing the archives for the Marketing Tips category. Six pays continuous nanmoins formellement dennvisager de nouveaux projections: Etats-Unis, australia, Pologne, Mexique, japon et Turquie, m sme your boucoup dentre eux “nontont new chance voyer di jour”, sel less auursur.

For example, the “probable cause” of this problem is found in the Etats-Unis par Donald Trump’s lord quit accidental “arrive à son terme”. The report estimate that the central polonaise of 500 MW live à Lexzna ne devrat pass pas utre construite “all dont la political climatic European”.

In Afrique, you’re on the prochaine configuration internale on the climat (COP27 preview in Egypte, NDLR), 12 pays on targets like charbon, trois moines quote 2021 (Cite d’Ivoire, Maroc et Djibouti) .

The rapport spirit is that the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s General Assembly of the United Nations in September 2021’s the nearest financier of construction centers and charbon horses of China “rendezvous bouquets of africains caducs”. principal soutien financier des nouvelles centers on ce continent.

Une central à charbon, on 5 avril 2022 Duisburg, en Allemagne Ina FASSBENDER AFP / Archives

Mais auteurs siquinitenten voir Pikin mener à bi contes déj signatures: “A ce jour, this sai sair si la chine coupera cordon for less than 56 cents in prowet ques banques public domain privacy “.

© 2022 AFP