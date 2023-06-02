End of academic cycle of African Lion 2023 preparatory training

As part of the “African Lion 2023” collaborative exercise, the academic cycle of the preparatory exercise ended on Friday at the Southern Regional General Staff Complex in Agadir.

Completion of these training sessions a Certification Ceremony and certificates in favor of one hundred officers and non-commissioned officers, foreigners from Morocco and allied countries.

Apart from various disciplines and aspects related to exercise, these exercises deal with “tactics, stability, fire, information, protection, intelligence, movements and maneuvers”.

6,000 soldiers will participate in the “African Lion 2023” exercise

“Joint International Training”African lion“, will be held in its 19th edition (June 2-16, 2023) in the seven regions of Morocco: Agadir, Bengurir, Kenitra, Mahbez, Dznit, Tifnit and Danton. The participation of approx. 6,000 soldiers From about twenty African and international countries, including Morocco and the United States, as well as many visitor countries.

Joint operations and maneuvers are carried out jointly Royal Armed Forces (FAR) and partner nations, in various operational, land, air, air, sea and CBRN decontamination areas (Nuclear, Radiological, Biological and Chemical), are aimed at improving interoperability and strengthening intervention capabilities within a multinational framework.

The “African Lion 2023” exercise is an inevitable event that contributes to strengthening Moroccan-US military cooperation and strengthening exchanges between the armed forces of different countries with the aim of improving security and stability in the region.

