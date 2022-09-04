Energy: How the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline will change the region

© Copyright : DR

Kiosk360. The Director General of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM), Amina Bengatra, provides new details on the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline and its impact on the region. This article is a press review of the weekly magazine La Vie Éco.

Announced a few years ago, the strategic Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project is currently in the detailed engineering study phase, Amina Bengatra, Director General of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), reported in the Weekly. Environmental life.

On the sidelines of the second edition of the Conference of Member States of the “MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power” sedimentary basin organized in Senegal in early September, the DG of ONHYM explained that this large-scale project will “contribute to the creation”. An integrated North-West African region, accelerating West Africa’s access to energy and accelerating electrification projects for the benefit of the people”.

This mega project spans 13 countries along the Atlantic coast and includes three landlocked countries. It will have a direct positive impact on more than 340 million people, create wealth for countries and neighbours, and create a decisive impetus for the emergence and development of projects.

According to ONHYM’s DH, the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline should contribute to the creation of a competitive regional market for electricity, the exploitation of clean energy, and the industrial and economic development of all countries. This requires growth in several sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, mining, flaring and gas exports to Europe, the weekly report said. Environmental life.

“Discussions have been held with Ecowas to ensure integration with infrastructure in the region; For this purpose, the extension of WAGPI (West African Gas Pipeline connecting Nigeria to Ghana) towards the Ivory Coast will be added,” Amina Benkatra announced during her speech, stressing that producing countries can also use these gas pipelines for their own consumption and export, as in Senegal and Mauritania.