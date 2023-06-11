Eric Ciotti, head of the Republican Party, “significantly” asks to meet with Emmanuel Macron

Eric Ciotti, June 6, 2023, at the National Assembly in Paris. Julien Mugud “The World”

He refuses to let himself “To bamboozle another dull situation”. asked Eric Ciotti, leader of the Les Républicains (LR) party “considerably” In an interview published on Saturday, June 10, to get Emmanuel Macron on the question of immigration. In Parisian.

“It will be decided in the Elysée, the President has the key and he alone”Alpes-Maritimes deputy assessor recalls that they will respond to the invitation of the Minister of the Interior, in the company of the heads of the LR groups in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau, and in the Assembly, Olivier Marleix. , by Gerald Dorman, “for respect”.

Republicans have filed two tough immigration bills against the administration, which is hoping for a compromise around its future bill. But still “It’s a fake outstretched hand, there’s no firmness in the handshake”Regrets Eric Ciotti, for whom only the LR proposal is possible “Solve our country’s immigration problem”. The party specifically provides for the possibility of undermining the primacy of treaties and European laws.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Confronted by Macron, the LR is trying to impose itself on the sovereign

Consultations are ongoing

The question was raised on the program “Dimanche en politique”, Broadcast on France 3, the Prime Minister, Elizabeth Bourne, returned the right to meetings planned by the Head of State on the reform of the institutions. She said there is “Fee [le ministre de l’intérieur] With Gerald Dorman [le ministre du travail] Olivier Dassault to discuss with Eric Ciotti »As well as the leader of centrists in the Senate, Herve Marseille and Mr. With Marlix, about the “ordinary bill” presented by LR. “FurtherShe noted, There are constitutional subjects raised by LR. “The President of the Republic plans to acquire all political powers. When the time comes, Republicans will be able to present their constitutional proposals both generally and specifically on the subject.She added.

“The President of the Republican Party is asking to be received by the President to discuss, and that is proper.”On the other hand, the leader of MoDem, François Bayrou, responded on Sunday on Europe 1-Les Echos-CNews. But Mr. According to Bayreu, « [déroger à la primauté des traités et du droit européen] Won’t happen because, without it, other European agreements will harm us..

However, there are no LR propositions “Speech Not Words”Considered an ally of Emmanuel Macron. “Republicans, Socialists Trying Hard to Find a Way”According to him.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers After the Annecy attack, the government faces an expansion of immigration rights