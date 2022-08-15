Ethiopia: Prime Minister Ahmed inaugurates country’s first free trade zone – Le Magazine du Manager

This Sunday, August 14, 2022, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the opening ceremony of the Free Trade Zone in Dire Dawa, the first part of the zone.

“The Free Trade Area that we are building is one of the means to integrate us in a rapidly changing world. I am confident that this zone will not only facilitate trade and investment, but also strengthen our technological capabilities,” declared the head of the Ethiopian government.

Believing that “the development of free trade zones will facilitate import-export trade”, the Ethiopian leader underlined his government’s determination to create more free trade zones to allow Ethiopia to compete within the global trading system.

The opened free trade zone is an industrial park in Dire Dawa, a dry port and station located 445 km east of Addis Ababa on the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway line.

The region was chosen to host the country’s first free trade zone because of its “proximity to several ports, its market potential, its ability to accommodate the enormous volume of cargo and logistics passing through it, and its multimodal transport activities.”