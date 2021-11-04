Europe is once again the epicenter of the epidemic, with new activities on the American continent



The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday warned of a new worsening of the Covit-19 epidemic in Europe, while on the other side of the Atlantic, most U.S. workers need to be vaccinated.

This fourth “massive” wave on the European continent particularly hit Germany, breaking the previous record for daily pollution since Thursday 2020 on Thursday, with 33,949 new cases in 24 hours.

“We are back at the center,” WHO Europe director Hans Cluj lamented during an online press conference.

“The current outbreak rate in the 53 countries of the European region is very worrying (…). If we continue on this path, we could see another half a million deaths from Kovit-19 by February,” he warned.

I think “this is an awareness call” to other parts of the world because “other regions are not necessary” like Europe to tackle such an outbreak of epidemics in terms of funding, immunization access or health, said Michael Ryan, emergency manager at the WHO.

According to this international organization, the increase in infections is explained by insufficient vaccine coverage and the relaxation of the systems put in place against Govt.

According to WHO Europe data, the number of people admitted to the hospital infected with the corona virus has doubled in a week.

– Saving nearly 200,000 lives –

The WHO office in China has exceeded the five-million death toll from the epidemic on Monday evening since the outbreak was announced at the end of December 2019.

More than 1.4 million people have registered in Europe alone.

According to official data, the number of new cases per day is increasing by almost six weeks and the number of additional deaths in 24 hours is increasing by more than seven weeks, with about 250,000 cases and 3,600 daily deaths. Country wise compiled by AFP.

The current outbreak is particularly driven by Russia (8,162 people have died in the last seven days, + 8% compared to the previous week), Ukraine (3,819, + 1%) and Romania (3,100, + 4%).

“Most of the people who are hospitalized and die from Govt-19 disease today are not fully vaccinated,” Glck said.

On average, only 47% of people in the region, including many in European countries and Central Asia, have received the two-dose vaccine, according to the World Health Organization.

The organization called for continued vaccination, massive use of masks and social exclusion measures to fight the epidemic.

“Reliable estimates show that if the use rate of masks reaches 95% in Europe and Central Asia, we could save 188,000 lives by the half million we lose by February 2022,” he said. Glck noted.

– Vaccinate American Employees –

In Germany, an average of 19,702 daily cases have been reported in the last seven days, which have not been reached since the end of April.

“The situation is serious,” commented ZDF public television channel Helge Brown, the right-hand man of President Angela Merkel.

The re-emergence of the epidemic in Germany is taking place in a complex political environment, with a government reduced to dealing with current issues since the last parliamentary elections, and the outcome of current negotiations to form a new alliance between Social Democrats and Greens. Liberals.

The Minister of Health, Jens Spann, called on all regional states that are competent in health matters to tighten the rules by banning those who have not been vaccinated from entering certain public places or by requiring expensive PCR testing.

The situation in Croatia is also worrisome, where the vaccination rate against Kovit-19 is one of the lowest in the European Union, and it recorded the same number of infections recorded in a single day on Thursday. Authorities there “begged” people to get vaccinated.

In Austria, the city of Vienna will ban people who have not been vaccinated or have antibodies from accessing restaurants and hairdressing salons.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the government announced Thursday that millions of employees must be vaccinated against Covit-19 by Jan. 4, under the penalty of having to undergo more routine tests.

Also in the south, in Colombia, entry to bars, restaurants and sports or cultural events will require a certificate of vaccination against Govt-19 from November 16th.

Significant optimism for the release of hospital services led the United Kingdom on Thursday to become the first country to recognize Molnubraw, which is considered a key tool in the fight against infection by the American laboratory Merck.