Event – ​​The International Music Council organizes its 40th General Assembly during Visa for Music 2023

The International Music Council will organize its 40th General Assembly during Visa for Music 2023 in Rabat from November 22 to 25, according to a press release.

This exceptional GA, the first face-to-face since 2019, will welcome around one hundred participants from four continents for three days of conferences and meetings that will determine the future of this important organization.

The International Music Council (IMC) is the world’s largest network of music organizations and institutions, founded by UNESCO in 1949 as an advisory body and dedicated to promoting essential musical rights for all.

It champions a world where everyone has access to music, where everyone can learn, enjoy, create, perform and express through music, and where artists of all kinds are recognized and fairly paid.

+ More than 1000 companies working in 150 countries worldwide +

A network of networks, the CIM music community comprises 1000 organizations working in 150 countries worldwide, CIM brings together people, ideas and actions under the umbrella of five musical rights, which educates and inspires its members and other cultural actors:

– Advocacy for five music rights in society and with decision makers in arts education, policy and industry

– Integration of the expertise of music companies and institutions supporting the five music rights

– Facilitate and implement five music rights promotion initiatives.

CIM Executive Bureau elected in 2021 Alphonse Karabuta (Sweden) – President; Sheila C. Woodward (South Africa/USA) – Executive Vice President; Roula Abou Baker (Lebanon) – Vice President; Charles Binam Bikoy (Cameroon) – Vice President; Marti Ferrer Bosch (Catalonia/Spain) – Treasurer, Dr. Dorothy Conaghan (Ireland), Paul Dujardin (Belgium), Ardavan Zafarian (Iran), Gita Kaldi (Morocco), Jacques Morey (France), Maria Claudia Barias Duran (Colombia), Charles J. Saunders (USA) and Christine Thomassen (Norway).

CIM will also develop other additional activities during VFM 2023’s VISA for Music, such as presenting music rights awards, co-producing an art showcase and co-organizing conference discussions with CIM’s speakers.

Representatives of CIM members will participate in speed meetings, networking activities and an exponent with a joint CIM stand, where the public of VFM can learn about the activities of CIM and its members.

Article 19. Ma