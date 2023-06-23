Exclusive. In St. Petersburg, Mohammed bin Said Abdelmadjid Debon – Maghreb refuses to see intelligence.

Relations between the UAE and Algeria are increasingly tense, even on the brink of a major diplomatic and political crisis. Misunderstandings and misunderstandings keep piling up. But in St. Petersburg, Russia, a dangerous line was crossed when Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, refused to meet with Abdelmadjid Deboun on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. A meeting in which the Algerian president “starred”.

But because he wants to get closer to the Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with whom he has had very tense relations since taking over as head of the Algerian government, President Debon is asking his staff to coordinate. The services of the Kremlin to organize a small tripartite summit bringing together Putin, MBZ and Tebboune, the unity of the Arab world at the geopolitical level, especially in the Ukrainian file, is a new activity of Arab countries. Mediate an end to one of the deadliest armed conflicts on Earth in the past 20 years.

The idea quickly thrilled Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wanted to take advantage of having two of the Arab world’s most important heads of state on his side. But MBZ was not interested in meeting Abdelmadjid Tebboune and he wanted to make it well known to Vladimir Putin that he only wanted a bilateral meeting without crossing paths with the Algerian president and an in-depth exchange with the Russian president. MBZ has made it clear that he does not want to renew talks with Abdelmadjid Debon and does not want to “consider him a friend”.

Knowing about this brutal decision by MBZ, Abdelmadjid Debon would have confided in his advisers the most angry reflections against the princely president of the Emirates. According to our sources, the day after the Algerian president returned from his Russian trip, Debon’s outburst caused a lot of ink in Algiers. Days later, an Algerian media outlet launched a stunning disinformation campaign against the UAE, linking them to an espionage scandal that threatened the country’s national security. Just a coincidence? In Algeria, there is no smoke without fire.