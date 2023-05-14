Exit balloon crisis: Washington and Beijing find language

Surprisingly, the tête-à-tête between the US national security adviser and the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Foreign Office on neutral ground is a sign that communication channels between the US and the US have not been broken. China. This is the first meeting of this scale since last June. There were discussions Expressive, substantive and constructive “, the company notes New China.

In two days, W. Yi and J. Sullivan had time to talk about the hot topics of Ukraine, Taiwan, Asia-Pacific. ” Global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine and cross-strait issues (from Taiwan, editor’s note) were discussed among other topics. ” said a statement from the White House.

The resumption of dialogue is part of a long diplomatic spat between the two powers in recent weeks. Presidents had to take oars to close the file on the Chinese balloon destroyed by the American hunt. ” This unfortunate incident led to a brief hiatus In Correspondence, a senior White House official notes that Washington is looking forward. Restore normal communication channels ».

On Twitter, US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns said Wednesday “ Ravi I was able to meet the Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao. US climate envoy John Kerry told him last week that Chinese officials had invited him to visit. Soon ” in China. Also, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he hopes to make a trip to China that was postponed due to the balloon issue before the end of the year.