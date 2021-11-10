Expo 2020 Dubai: The Moroccan Pavilion offers an augmented reality game that allows visitors to discover the country’s tourist treasures.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:22 p.m.

Dubai – The Moroccan Pavilion at the “Expo 2020 Dubai” Universal Exhibition is innovating by offering its visitors an augmented reality game that allows them to discover the country’s tourist treasures.

Developed in association with SMIT “Société Marocaine d’Ingénieur Touristique”, the game perfectly matches the theme chosen by Morocco during the exhibition, which underlines “traditions for the future, from inspiring progress to sustainable progress”. Moroccan Pavilion.

The game “The Chaplain’s Legacy” is a WebApp that can be played on a smartphone and allows visitors to the Moroccan Pavilion to experience a game of treasure hunting and puzzle solving in the context of tourism products in Morocco.

Thanks to technology, visitors interact with real-world characters and virtual objects and discover the hidden side of the Moroccan pavilion.

The augmented reality experience aims to enhance the audience experience in each room of the pavilion and allow them to discover Morocco’s tourism potential in a fun way with technical features.

They can share on social networks and keep a monument to their arrival, and the web app also provides an innovative way to make this experience indestructible by taking selfies in the colors of the kingdom. A fun educational activity for adults and children.

It should be noted that since the opening of the Moroccan Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, the game “The Chaplain’s Legacy” has already been a huge success among the audience with more than 10,000 players from all over the country.