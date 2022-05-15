Export restrictions exacerbate global food crisis

Poor countries have had to deal with rising food prices for the past two years, but the situation has worsened due to shortages caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, with two major producers and wheat exporters in other food sectors.
In this context, governments should avoid imposing export restrictions that could increase food prices and undermine confidence in global markets, said Qu Don-gyu, head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
The FAO President said that by expanding the FAO’s food pricing base and providing low interest loans to poor countries, greater transparency in global food markets and helping them meet rising food prices would alleviate the crisis.
“Coffee trailblazer. Social media fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Friendly entrepreneur. Amateur zombie nerd.”
More Stories
Finland at the gates of NATO: Negotiations to find an agreement with Turkey
9th Constituency of French People Living Abroad: MP Emjit El Grob will not run in the Assembly elections
Prime Minister? From UNESCO to the Matignon, a sensible political path