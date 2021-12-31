Fauci and the WHO Director-General disagreed on the plans to withdraw Govt

As the Omigran variant grows across the United States, health officials are urging Americans to get their govt booster shots when they are eligible. However, during press conferences last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s leading epidemiologist, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), disagreed on booster vaccination plans. During the struggle against Govt.

“No country can escape the plague,” Dr. Tetros Adonom Caprais told a December 22 conference.

The WHO Director-General has criticized the public COVID-19 booster program as other countries struggle to protect vaccine supplies. Hebrews told the conference that only half of the WHO member states had reached the goal of vaccinating 40% of their population by the end of this year, due to the random distribution of supplies worldwide.

The World Health Organization logo can be found at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus, file)

Caprese said random access to vaccines could lead to the development of new strains of the virus, which could prolong the infection.

“Public booster programs have the potential to prolong the epidemic by diverting distribution to countries that already have high levels of immunization coverage, rather than ending the epidemic, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and spread,” Caprais explained at the press conference.

The CDC significantly reduces the Omicron distribution rating in the United States

However, the WHO website recognizes the benefits of the COVID-19 booster.

Data released from several countries on the effectiveness of the vaccine from the booster dose have proven improved protection against infection, the health agency said on its website; Mild disease; As well as acute illness and death, the organization noted that studies are less likely to follow.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the Daily Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, file) (AP)

Meanwhile, while cases are on the rise in the United States, CDC officials told the White House conference last week that Omigron variance accounts for 73% of positive cases in the United States. Amid the increase, Dr. Anthony Fassi, director of the National Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), stressed the need for booster vaccines in the states.

“Why do we emphasize the importance of booster injections – the anti-omigran activity in the sera of increased vaccines is approximately 20 to 40 times higher compared to the peak of those receiving the two-dose vaccine,” Fauzi said during last week’s conference. .

The Covit-19 Omigron variant brings darkness to the New Year

Fassi said clinical data also show that the effectiveness of the vaccine against asymptomatic infection from the two-dose MRNA vaccine decreases over time. Although the effect of the two doses was mild, “moderate and high efficacy – about 75 percent – was seen early in the period after the booster dose – and the higher the booster dose, the more likely it was to occur. Hospital and acute illness,” Fauci explained.

Fauci reiterated what CDC officials told the conference that prevention is a “comprehensive, multi-stage process, characterized by vaccination.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Adviser and Director of NIAID, and Dr. Rochelle Valensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are attending the regular invitations to the White House COVID-19 Response Team. National Association of Governors Monday, December 27, 2021, in the South Courtyard Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo / Caroline Caster)

Dr. Aaron E., epidemiologist and spokesman for the Society of Infectious Diseases of the United States. Claude told Fox News. “Obviously, boosters can be very effective in preventing serious illness and death in patients 6 months after receiving the second dose of MRNA vaccine. It can save lives and prevent hospitalization and stay in intensive care.

Claude, chief epidemiologist and hospital at Mount Sinai South NASA in New York City, told Fox News: “At the same time, providing primary immunization to all people who have not been vaccinated is paramount. Both are important and efforts are needed to increase the availability of vaccines for everyone. ”

According to the WHO, approximately 20% of COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide are used daily as a booster or supplement dose. To see if you are eligible for the booster vaccine, you can visit the CDC’s website.