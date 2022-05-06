Faustin Archange Touadéra: Central African President who continues to teach

22 minutes ago

Like every Saturday, this math teacher joins her postgraduate students who can be described as different.

Fastin’s Archange Tudora is President of the Central African Republic.

He has been teaching distribution at Bangui University. Students who are privileged to meet the Head of State consider him only as a teacher who came to do his work.

When the leader comes to class, I tell myself that he is a teacher. I consider him a simple teacher, ”he said. Laila Chongyuo, one of Tudora’s students.

The head of state of this large country in Central Africa spends his spare time on Saturdays teaching at Bangui University.

“I am a career teacher, so I am very interested in the training of Central African executives and I continue to teach for the benefit of these young people,” he says.

“I have been teaching since 1987. There is a discipline I like, mathematics, ”says the second re-election in December 2020.

Synchronizing education and power management

Faustin Archange Touadéra came to power in 2016 as the leader of a country torn between uprisings and social conflicts.

He also served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013.

The problems and turmoil facing the country did not detract from the president’s desire to continue his career.

Education is one of the challenges facing his country. He said there were not enough teachers in the university where he taught. Says Tudora.

"This is one of the biggest challenges facing our organization. This is why we encourage young people to continue their studies in higher education and to fill this most important gap.

He stressed that “education is the government’s priority.”

“It’s very conciliatory,” he says, referring to his state president’s office.

” I’m not worried. On the contrary, it complements each other because, with my students, it also allows us to get feedback on the actions we take, ”he continues.

“They (students) keep asking me a lot of questions.

An inspiring role model

Mr. Touadéra inspires the admiration of students who see him as a role model to follow.

“As a student studying mathematics in the Central African Republic, I face many challenges every day,” said Laila Chongguo.

“I want to make my contribution to the development of CAR,” he added.

He did not rule out becoming president.