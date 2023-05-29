Fierce battle in US Congress over debt

A fierce battle is brewing this week in the US Congress, which will scrutinize the debt deal that was sealed over the weekend by President Joe Biden and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to avoid a catastrophic default in the US.

“We’ve reached a bipartisan budget agreement and we’re ready to take it to the full Congress,” Biden said during a brief press briefing Sunday night at the White House.

“This deal averts the worst crisis: the first default in our nation’s history, an economic recession, devastated retirement savings accounts, and millions of lost jobs,” the president continued. “The deal now goes to the House of Representatives and the Senate. I strongly urge both houses to pass it,” he added.

Mr. Biden and Congressional Republican leader Kevin McCarthy hammered out the deal on Sunday, announced a day before marathon talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling in principle, and making it possible to lift the threat. Non-payment since June 5.

But the deal must win approval from a divided Congress and has already been subject to protests by elected progressives and conservatives, with some talking of “capitulation.” “He may not satisfy everyone, but it’s a step in the right direction that no one expected,” the Republican leader defended Sunday on Fox News.

He predicted that a “majority” of elected Republicans would vote for the text.

It will be voted on Wednesday in the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority of 222 to 213. Next comes the Senate, narrowly controlled by Democrats (51-49).

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer, who controls the parliamentary agenda, has already warned that votes could be expected next Friday and Saturday, two days ahead of the default deadline. “We will continue to move forward to deliver on our commitments and build the strongest economy in the history of the world,” Biden said, though Mr. McCarthy admitted that he had “no idea” whether he had enough votes to pass the speech in parliament.

Kevin McCarthy said the deal was “absolutely deserved by the American people.”



– “Victory” for Biden –

Markets reacted to news of the deal with relief on Monday. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei index rose 1.53% in early trade.

The text of the agreement was published on Sunday evening. In broad outline, it raises the US public debt ceiling by two years, so after the 2024 presidential election. It is currently pegged at $31.4 trillion.

Non-defense spending will remain unchanged next year and will increase only nominally in 2025.

It also provides for a $10 billion drop in funding earmarked for tax services to modernize and strengthen regulations, and to restore funds not yet spent on the fight against Covid-19.

The compromise also includes new conditions imposed on beneficiaries of certain social assistance, including food stamps.

“Overall, the deal is a win for Biden and Democrats because it contains relatively limited budget cuts and avoids another conflict for the rest of the presidency,” said political scientist Nicholas Creel. By Congress.



– political credits –

MM Both Biden and McCarthy are playing up their political credentials on the issue.

A first-time candidate for re-election must avoid bankruptcy, which could have disastrous consequences. Seeking to establish his authority after being poorly selected for the Perch at the start of the second year.

President Biden has long refused to come to the negotiating table, accusing the opposition of taking the US economy “hostage,” but finally decided to do so. However, a coalition of circumstances between elected progressives and conservatives could derail everything.

Conservative Republicans have already announced their opposition to the text, which Mr. People like Rep. Don Bishop who disparaged McCarthy.

Like almost all major economies, the United States lives in debt. But unlike other developed nations, the United States continues to run up against a legal hurdle: the debt ceiling, the maximum amount of U.S. debt that must be formally raised by Congress.

This has long been standard legal practice. Republicans have turned it into a tool of political pressure.

AFP