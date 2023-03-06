Financial services. Bank of Africa is the most admired brand in Morocco

Last Friday, on the sidelines of the African Digital Summit (ADS) 2023, the

Brand Africa founder and president Deep Ikalafeng and integrated Kantor managing director Siham Malek announced the selection of the best brands in Morocco, never before published, from the Brand Africa study “Africa’s Best Brands 2022”.

Following this, Bank of Africa was named the most admired financial services brand in Morocco and among the 10 best brands on the continent.

Mounir Jasoli, represented by its director of communications and corporate relations, announced: ”It is with great pride and honor to receive this award on behalf of the 15,200 members of this great family led by President Othman Benjelloun in 31 countries. There is Bank of Africa, which today has a new face

A historic BMCE Bank has the ambitions of a team committed to the growth and influence of the brand and Africa”.

As a non-profit initiative and to ensure the objectivity and independence of the rankings, Brand Africa 100 “Africa’s Best Brands” research to determine Africa’s most admired mental brands, is not sponsored by any brand.