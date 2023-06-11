Five people, including four children, were injured

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “attack of absolute cowardice” in Annecy.
“The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them, their families and the mobilized rescuers,” the French president said on Twitter.
The man attacked the children, around three years old, on the playground in the large park bordering Lake Annecy (East) in the historic center.
Three of the victims, two children and an adult, are in critical condition, a source close to the case said.
According to the identity declared by the attacker, he was born in 1991 in Syria. He received refugee status by decision of April 26, 2023, so he was in a regular situation on French territory, according to a source within the police.
According to a source familiar with the matter, the Syrian identity of the author of the park collection has been confirmed.
The terrorist nature of the attack is being assessed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
“He wanted to attack everyone. I stepped aside and ran straight to a grandfather and grandmother and he punched the grandfather,” said former Saint-Etienne and Liverpool player Anthony Le Dauphiné Libéré. told Tallec.
“It was total panic. I think he was 40 years old, Arab, he was wearing a bandana or a turban, and he took it off in front of me. He didn’t say anything special,” said the athlete as he jogged by the lake. .
“It’s a little unreal (…), he screamed, I didn’t understand what he was saying. He was attacking children (…), he ran away, the police came. They tried to stop him at first. Without shooting, he understood that he was trapped. “He attacked an old man, where they shot him in the legs,” testified Malo, a witness contacted by BFM television near the playground, for his part.
An AFP journalist at the scene noted that the area around the park was cordoned off by a large police force. According to the Dauphiné Liberated newspaper, the victims were transferred to the Annecy Genevois Hospital Center and the witnesses were taken to a building near the scene of the tragedy.
As of noon, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office had not taken up the case, and an assessment of the attack was underway to determine whether or not it was of a terrorist nature, according to another source familiar with the matter.
