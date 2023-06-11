Five people, including four children, were injured

An asylum seeker claiming to be from Syria sparked terror in France on Thursday morning when he stabbed five people, including four young children, before being arrested by police.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “attack of absolute cowardice” in Annecy.

“The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them, their families and the mobilized rescuers,” the French president said on Twitter.

The man attacked the children, around three years old, on the playground in the large park bordering Lake Annecy (East) in the historic center.

Three of the victims, two children and an adult, are in critical condition, a source close to the case said.

According to the identity declared by the attacker, he was born in 1991 in Syria. He received refugee status by decision of April 26, 2023, so he was in a regular situation on French territory, according to a source within the police.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Syrian identity of the author of the park collection has been confirmed.

The terrorist nature of the attack is being assessed, according to a source familiar with the matter.