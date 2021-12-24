Food crisis: The European Union is allocating மில்லியன் 15 million in humanitarian aid to Sahel

In response to the unprecedented food crisis affecting more than 8.7 million people in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Mauritania, the European Union has announced an additional மில்லியன் 15 million in humanitarian aid for the Sahel African region.

The number of people affected by the food crisis affecting all four countries has reached record levels compared to previous years and first estimates point to a major food crisis in 2022, the lean period, i.e. the post-harvest period. The European Commission says it will last from May to August.

The World Food Program (WFP) is reducing its ability to help people with “significant” financial gaps during the lean season in Sahel.

“This year, the EU has reaffirmed its commitment to SAHEL and the importance of our partnership with the region,” said Crisis Management Commissioner Janes Lenarsick, adding that this extra humanitarian assistance is a testament to our willingness to assist. Emerging needs – and financial gaps – provide assistance to the most vulnerable people in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger and the Sahel.

The fund announced today comes to more than the 54 54 million already allocated this year to these four Sahelian countries for food and nutrition. The additional funds allocated by the EU will help increase life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people in need, mainly those affected by conflict and insecurity and those who are forced to flee their homes. This fund will meet the most pressing food and nutritional needs and contribute to a quick response aimed at mitigating the effects of a major humanitarian crisis by 2022.

Humanitarian needs in Sahel (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Nigeria) are “increasingly due to violent conflicts, extreme poverty, climate change and food insecurity and unprecedented malnutrition,” the commission said.

The socio-economic effects of COVID-19 are increasing pressure on already vulnerable health systems, and increasing humanitarian needs.

In 2021, the European Union allocated a total of 237.4 million euros to the Sahel countries. Part of this funding was used to help the region cope with the food crisis it has been experiencing for the fourth year in a row, with victims mainly in conflict areas.

EU Humanitarian Assistance, providing shelter, emergency food and nutrition assistance to people affected by conflict and insecurity, access to sanitation and clean water, as well as ” treatment against child malnutrition, and ensuring the safety of vulnerable people. In addition, EU funding ensures secure educational access for children affected by the armed conflict.