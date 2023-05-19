Food insecurity: 16% of French say they don’t have enough to eat (survey)

The ratio has increased significantly in recent months, rising from 12 to 16% in six months, according to the survey, with the increase driven by rising food prices on shelves and inflation on some items exceeding 10%. .

The survey also shows that while the French have the luxury of eating well, almost 1 in 2 admit they don’t have all the food they want.

The authors of the study note that prices have become unaffordable in line with their incomes, leaving them with no choice but to stock up on meat, fish or even fruits and vegetables.

While these deficits were marginal when inflation was maintained below 2%, they have widened significantly in recent months, the study said.

The French had to adapt to the new situation by purchasing goods at first price, not always of good quality, and buying new products that were less expensive.

Regarding the health consequences of food insecurity within households, Crédoc shows that in households with children, it is mainly women who suffer from food insecurity or even young people.

The study reveals that 24% of people under the age of 40 are food insecure compared to 7% of people under the age of 60/69.