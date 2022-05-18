For a month there were no traces of the miners

Eight miners, including six from Burkina Faso, Tanzania and a Zambian, who have been trapped since April 16 in an underground zinc mine in Pergova, in the mid-west of Burkina Faso, have not been found in the shelter room where they are supposed to be. , Announced on Tuesday, while the Burkina Faso government is committed to continuing rescue operations.

“Rescue crews who landed at the mine have opened the shelter room and unfortunately the room is empty. Everything indicates that the miners were unable to reach the asylum during the floods and that the search is continuing, ”the Burkina Faso government said in a statement. The report added that the Crisis Management Committee was engaged in urgent consultations and that the government was closely monitoring the continuation of underground activities.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, heavy rains in the province of Sanguié, and especially in the commune of Rio (central-west of Burkina Faso), flooded the underground zinc mine in Pergova. Since that day, eight workers have been trapped in underground galleries completely occupied by rainwater.