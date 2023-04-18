For Debon Macron what will be fabricated or the Faustian pact will end in failure

By Hassan Alao

On May 2, fourteen days from now, the President of the Algerian Republic, Abdelmadjid Deboun, will begin an official visit to France at the invitation of his counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. It will mark a difficult normalization that has been planned for months, orchestrated by both sides, and announced during the French president’s visit to Algeria last August. The two presidents had a wonderful reunion, with an unprecedented protocol of gestures, kisses and hugs and, of course, a logarithm of nice phrases. Three months later, the French Prime Minister, Mrs. Elisabeth Bourne, visited Algiers at the head of a delegation of no less than fifteen ministers, during which several cooperation agreements were signed.

In other words, a broad field was redefined to include politics, economics, education, a technological dimension and, of course, weaponry. Because, of course, the Algerian government – true to its business – has decided to change its course, if until now it mainly received goods from Russia. On January 23 the bubbly General Said Tsengiriha went to Paris for this purpose, where he received a head of state and later signed agreements to supply French arms to Algeria, a so-called military breakthrough. relationships.

Given the bad turn France’s relations with Morocco have taken in less than five months, we can indeed emphasize that Franco-Algerian rapprochement has been carried out on criteria that serve Macron’s tragic passion, poor quality opportunism. A direct result of the war in Ukraine or not, the dizzying rise in the price of oil and gas gave Algeria a proud argument to threaten both France and Spain. A panic immediately gripped Emmanuel Macron, who refused everything in his path and sold the honor of France for a barrel of oil and a cubic meter of gas. In doing so, he has transformed himself into a graveyard of Moroccan-French cooperation, offering food for thought by playing on mundane records such as blocking visas, a thunderous and dazzling media campaign against the kingdom of its employees in the European Parliament. Under the orders of the Junta Algiers and its press, the Pegasus affair was finally set up anew, presenting a false defense of state policy without providing the slightest evidence.

Paternalism, grotesque parenting, second-guessing and bad faith characterize Macron’s approach to Morocco. This is to misunderstand in perspective the effects of the backlash linked to the disastrous situation that threw France on the one hand, and on the other the patent and irreversible failures of its foreign policy, in Africa. , in Asia, in Europe itself, not to mention the disastrous relationship with America.

It means the popular phrase “”. At the same time If Macron has integrity and good foresight, it’s a disappointment that doesn’t turn out to be true. ” Thursday Throwing away the capital of international sympathy shown to him, destroying the hopes invested in him, fueled by revenge, burning with its own fire. It cannot fail to underline the sense of disenchantment — including within his government — that simultaneously feeds and infuriates the hearts of disaffected French people. Macron’s fall is unprecedented both at home and abroad in the history of the Fifth Republic. We note this decline, which is only equaled by the disease of infantilism in him, the bowling game and this arrogance he has over others.

We will also measure the degree of fidelity to France’s principles of sacred commitment. As a permanent member of the five other countries, France has always adopted at least a neutral approach and adopted resolutions, which will be marked at the end of April by the Security Council vote on the Sahara issue. In favor of the political settlement advocated and defended by the Kingdom of Morocco. We must not despair of a reversal, however, admitting that the Moroccan-Algerian conflict is often the bad fruit, a grain of sand of unfinished and poorly executed French colonialism, transformed by force into a war machine. of Boumediene, reactivated today by Tebboune. Anyone who knows nothing about this problem is at most exploited and exploited by a vindictive junta.