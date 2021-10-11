For Gerald Durman, Paris is London’s “ally” but not “vassal” – Parliament

The Home Secretary also invites the British “Keep their Promise” Funding for Paris is because of France “Has boundaries for them”.

Home Secretary Gerald Durman summoned the British government on Saturday.Keep his promiseCalled for financial aid for the fight against migrant traffic on the French coast and an agreement between London and the European Union. “We have to negotiate a deal – because Mr (Michael) did not do so when he negotiated Brexit – it binds us to migration issues“, He said during a Loon-Blaze trip to the north, where immigrants are trying every day to cross the channel to reach England.”I told the British government we were waiting for its response to start these discussionsHe promised to implement the plan when France has a six-month presidency of the European Union in January.

⁇We had a tunnel together, a sea common to us, and then we were friends for a long timePleaded with the Minister. The question of these crossings is the source of friction between London and Paris, which was recently crystallized in the question of finance.

Significantly, the French press, although irreplaceable with Morocco, did not condemn the large influx of immigrants trying to reach SEPTA by swimming or climbing the high border fences separating the city from Morocco. Amnesty International, a London-based rights group, has not blamed France “Play with people’s lives”, As it did with other countries.

62.7 million euros

⁇The (British) government has not yet paid what they promised us, Said Gerald Durman. “We call on the British to keep their promise of funding because we have the border for them, He continued. The United Kingdom pledged இறுதியில் 62.7 million to France at the end of July to fund French law enforcement off the coast by 2021-2022.

According to the British press, British Home Secretary Priti Patel threatened not to pay the amount in early September, citing the arrival of registered immigrants crossing the channel illegally. “63 million induced by the British government, at present we do not see the color of finances. However, genders were additionally hired, and technical means were purchased to keep this boundary., Explained by Gerald Dormann.

⁇Alli“But no”வாசல்⁇

He said it was FranceFriendly country of Great Britain“Very”Not at his disposal. ⁇We’re about to catch a boundary, and that’s true. But we are in favor of doing it with our British friends“, He added. According to him, arrests of secret boats have increased by 15 points in the last three months.50% to 65% of the boats were parked.

⁇If we put all these steps together and our British friends continue to help them, we can achieve almost 100%.“, He assessed.”Appointment“From here”At the end of the yearHelp monitor that area, including aerial surveillance.