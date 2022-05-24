For the glory of Mohammed VI and for the dignity of Morocco

Bur Hassan Aloui

In the shadow of a regime marked by utter challenges, Morocco follows a course listed by Mohammed VI when he ascended the throne in July 1999. Diplomacy and our regional integrity. If the king used constants derived from the reign of his late father, he, on the other hand, upset some of them. He established another system, re-drawing the horizons of a new Morocco that was aware of the new challenges, especially taking the acceleration scale of history.

“To the Moroccan Challenge”! One such apocalypse is one of the most notable examples of what the Kingdom of Morocco is and will continue to be. However, if there is one definite and inevitable reality in the history of our country, it is the long-term regression that transcends the movement of memory indefinitely. The memory of Morocco goes back as far as three thousand years ago, in other words, from there, the Jews set the first milestones, from the undeniable starting point at which they created the first citizens of the kingdom. A culture with its craft products, its symbols, its beliefs, its progress, its threats, its beliefs and its disappointments …

Confirming the deep Jewishness of the first steps in the history of Morocco is not true. Witnessing the retreats and numerous pilgrimages of thousands of Jewish citizens around the world, for many years, they have been performing the rite of visitation to meditate on the graves and tombs of their distant ancestors, with each stone buried in this deep Morocco preserving traces of centuries or millennia of remembrance.

Today, even better than yesterday, in the sense of almost organic continuity without decay, human movement is a part of history and memory. Despite the crises and wars that have eroded our resolve over the centuries, the latter has not given up or abandoned its own rights. It must be forgotten that the collective feeling of a monopoly Morocco is inevitably and firmly cemented together by its differences. Islam came to establish a sacred religion in the 7th century, the pillar of the monotheistic trinity, the machine of the universal conscience. In his name the conquest was carried out, and if further proof of this inevitable rise of Moroccan Islam is needed, we can never say enough that Moroccan militant Tariq ibn Jihad included it. In this dormant Spain of the Middle Ages, he marked the consciences beyond Gibraltar.

Moroccan dynasties engraved with symbols of glory and human coexistence have shaped the face of a broad-based national story, a multicultural ethno-cultural Morocco. From the Idrisids to the Alawites, the same national general text served as the cement for confronting the many aspirations faced by Moroccan nationalism, namely the Battle of Ovd El-Makas, also known as the Battle of the Three Kings or Alcazar Kieber. In Spanish, on August 4, 1578, Sadien Sultan Maule Abdelmalek opposed the Premier of King Sebastien of Portugal and Mohammed al-Moudavagil, who was backed by the then King of Spain. A political-military earthquake in the Mediterranean is already in the grip of a global question following the defeat of the Portuguese and Spanish in the Oued al-Makhazine war.

At the same pace, it is indeed pertinent to record four centuries after Morocco’s war against the four European imperialists, some more turbulent than the others, used to break up our country into many zones of shame and influence. The gruesome conference of Al Jazeera was convened in 1906. They are France, Spain, England, Germany and … Russia. When it had to negotiate its independence in 1956, Morocco at the same time confronted France, Spain and other imperialist powers.

The late Mohammed V and Hassan II restored national dignity, liberating the nation after a severe deportation imposed by France less than 3 years ago, the latter reuniting the Moroccan people and establishing a pluralistic democracy. After his elder father and his ancestors, King Mohammed VI consolidated and strengthened democracy at its parliamentary, institutional and social levels. He created the gaps, at least what we can say is that they are part of a radical desire to improve the matrix of a model that has a song and awareness that illuminates the unprecedented era, the light of a century. Incorporates.

To be part of the joyous movement of the Royal Order, to fight the cherubim and the iconoclasts, and if necessary – the lily in one hand and a flag in the other – to mobilize on the ground of conflict, you must go there. In the name of our nation and in the name of our dignity. Instead of confronting the paranoid neighbor and languishing in lavish disability, we must feed ourselves with the most appropriate rhetoric while confronting our territorial integrity, while confronting their accusation and preventing ourselves from prioritizing issues. Sovereignty and our national unity. Our monarchy, our foundation, is our reason for living and trusting.