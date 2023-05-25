Former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy, was sentenced to three years in prison, one year of which was closed! – Le7tv.ma

The eavesdropping issueAn unprecedented sanction for a former head of state. Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on appeal in Paris this Wednesday to three years in prison, including one year to be hanged under an electronic bracelet, for corruption and influence peddling.An unprecedented sanction for a former head of state.

A Paris appeals court on March 1, 2021 upheld the sentence handed down in the first instance against the former president, 68, who sat on the defendants’ bench and clenched his jaw as he listened to the verdict. The latter’s attorney, Jacqueline Labonte, announced her client was leaving Case appeal.

Civil rights ban

Nicolas Sarkozy is the first ex-president to be sentenced to prison, after his former mentor Jacques Chirac was given a two-year suspended sentence in a 2011 bogus jobs case in Paris.

In 2014, his historic lawyer Thierry Herzog and former senior magistrate Gilbert Asibert were also found guilty and sentenced to the same sentence for engaging in a “corrupt deal” with Nicolas Sarkozy.

An appeals court announced a three-year ban on civil rights for Nicolas Sarkozy, which disqualifies him, and a three-year ban on exercising for Thierry Herzog.

“Don’t Corrupt Anyone”

On December 13, the public prosecutor’s office requested a three-year suspended prison sentence for the three defendants, who have always denied any corruption. The former stalwart of the right contested “with great force” during the appeal hearing, allegations he reaffirmed at the bar. “Don’t Corrupt Anyone”.

The decision was expected when Nicolas Sarkozy is re-trialed on appeal in the “Pykmelion” case, and he is threatened with a third trial: the PNF demanded on Thursday his dismissal in amendments to the suspicions of Libyan financing. His 2007 presidential campaign.

Editorial Staff /Le7tv