Former Internet hacker Yahoo suspends operations in China

American Yahoo, one of the most popular search engines in the early days of the Internet, has announced it will leave China as the country tightens its grip on the digital sector.

From November 1, Yahoo services will be “inaccessible from the mainland of China,” the group said in an untitled statement.

Yahoo launched a search engine in the country in 1999, at a time when the Internet was in its infancy in China, creating the bank in the development of a tremendous market.

The Asian company today is one of the most connected countries in the world with particularly energetic and innovative local companies.

A spokesman for Yahoo, contacted by AFP, justified the decision, citing “an increasingly difficult business and legal environment in China.”

Yahoo has been significantly reduced in China since it discontinued its news service in 2013.

The US company is the latest on the list of global heavyweights to hit the Chinese market.

Last month, Microsoft’s professional social network LinkedIn announced it was leaving China due to a “tough environment”.

In the name of “stability”, Chinese authorities are removing politically sensitive material from the Internet and urging Internet giants to block unwanted content.

Refusing to comply with Beijing’s demands, American social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the participating encyclopedia Wikipedia and many foreign media outlets have been completely blocked in China by the “big computer wall” set up by dietitians.