Former minister Fathallah Oualalou presents his work at SIEL 2023

The book “From One Bipolarization to Another: Interdependent Promises” by political scientist and economist Fathallah Oualalou was presented in Rabat on Thursday as part of the 28th edition of the International Publishing and Book Fair (SIEL-2023). In this 260-page publication published in French by La Croissee des Chemins, Mr. Oualalou provides a relevant look and analysis in a new geopolitical situation, while at the same time the history and geopolitical and socio-economic realities of the two polarizations.

It is a comparative analysis of two polarizations, namely between two powers belonging to the same civilization (US and USSR) in the 20th century and between two countries that are part of different civilizations (United) in the 21st century. States and China).

The author also asks himself questions about the future of this new polarization and the political, economic, security and various challenges it may pose to the world, especially the future of developing countries.

“The essence of this book is to compare the polarization, especially of the 20th century, which is ideological and strategic and between the disappearance of the Soviet Union at the end of the 80s and the 21st century China. The United States”, in a statement to MAP, Mr. Oualalou pointed out that “the second polarization is very different from the first because we are in a complex world”.

The economist and former Minister of Economy and Finance explains that his analysis focuses specifically on how Morocco, the Mediterranean, Africa and Arab countries will respond to this new situation that will dominate the world for at least the next 40 years.

“The world today is dominated by globalization, not only economic but also technological, strategic and cultural, so it is up to us to find the answer to these changes,” he added. This polarization, and therefore this globalization, is more shared and balanced.

“I hope that Europe will contribute with us to the creation of the third pole of the balance, and that it will be more and more interested in the so-called Global South,” he added. “It’s up to us today,” he stressed. to adapt and integrate.”

Fathallah Oualalou has several publications in economic theory, financial policy and international relations, including “Globalization and the US: The South in the Great Rise” and “China and the US: Responding to the Second Overshoot”.

SIEL, which is placed under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and continues until June 11, is an opportunity to promote reading in the literary and creative fields through cultural, intellectual, artistic and educational initiatives or by attracting publications. Different countries offer the Moroccan reader a rich cultural range that includes diverse and accessible literary, scientific, religious and historical topics.