Four grain ships leave Ukraine, 31 in total

Four more ships carrying food have departed from Ukrainian ports, bringing the total number of ships from Ukraine under a United Nations-brokered grain export agreement to 31, the Turkish ministry said on Sunday.

Two ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, while others left the ports of Odessa and Yuzhny, the ministry said on Twitter.

A ship from Ukraine and five others bound for that country will be inspected in northern Istanbul, he said.

Ukraine’s port authority said on Saturday that three Ukrainian ports had begun loading food on seven ships that would deliver 66,500 tons of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk and Odessa, which had been disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war. Its sixth month.

Officials from the three countries and a joint coordination center from the UN have been set up in Istanbul to oversee exports.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that 51 ships had departed as a result of the deal, including 27 ships from Ukraine.