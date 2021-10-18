Four people have been killed and 19 others missing in a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia

Monday October 18, 2021 – 03:34 AM
A boat carrying all Tunisian immigrants capsized off the coast of Tunis, killing 4 people and leaving 19 missing.
According to a spokesman, the passengers were mostly young people.
When the boat capsized, one of them came ashore and swam in the early hours of Sunday, in the governorate of Mahtia, near the neighboring country of Sesshomaru and Monastery.
The Governorate of Mahdia is located 140 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Emergency services recovered four lifeless bodies and rescued seven people on board, but a spokesman said “others were missing”, insisting the boat was too small to carry 30 people.
Also, the weather was bad with sea and wind.
Evidence collected could not determine where the boat started.
