October 18, 2021

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Four people have been killed and 19 others missing in a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia

Arzu 39 mins ago 1 min read

Hespress FRMonday October 18, 2021 – 03:34 AM

A boat carrying all Tunisian immigrants capsized off the coast of Tunis, killing 4 people and leaving 19 missing.

A total of 30 migrants sat in the small boat and “managed to rescue 7 people”, said Farid Ben Ja, spokesman for the Mahdiya and Monastery (Middle-East) court. Four people involved in the organization were arrested. Attempting to cross the Mediterranean, a spokesman for the judicial body launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

According to a spokesman, the passengers were mostly young people.

When the boat capsized, one of them came ashore and swam in the early hours of Sunday, in the governorate of Mahtia, near the neighboring country of Sesshomaru and Monastery.

The Governorate of Mahdia is located 140 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Emergency services recovered four lifeless bodies and rescued seven people on board, but a spokesman said “others were missing”, insisting the boat was too small to carry 30 people.

Also, the weather was bad with sea and wind.

Evidence collected could not determine where the boat started.

Illegal immigration Immigrants Shipwreck Tunisia
See also  Tough change in Sudan: The military feels the barrier among civilians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Completion of physical distance in Mecca for H24info vaccinated people

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Quebec recruits in Morocco

17 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Call to expel fake “rasd” from AU

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Four people have been killed and 19 others missing in a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia

39 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Completion of physical distance in Mecca for H24info vaccinated people

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Quebec recruits in Morocco

17 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Call to expel fake “rasd” from AU

1 day ago Arzu