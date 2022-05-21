France: Here are the 27 ministers of the new Macron government

The Elysee Palace announced the formation of the new government on Friday, with state President Emmanuel Macron appointing Elizabeth Bourne as prime minister.

The new team, comprising 13 women and 14 men, was unveiled by Elysee general secretary Alexis Kohler a month after Emmanuel Macron was re-elected for a second term.

Other new ministers include new ministers such as Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Myre, Interior Minister Gerald Dormann and Justice Eric DuPont-Moretti, as well as outgoing Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Peon.

Other members of the former government have reshuffled their portfolios. Thus, Mark Fesno, who until now had been Minister of Relations with Parliament, inherited agriculture.

Olivia Grégoire left the social, cohesive and responsible economy and became government spokesman. Pushed himself as head of the ministry.

Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the outgoing executive, has been promoted to minister of public accounts. In the foreign ministry, Catherine Colona, ​​one of the key ministers in the Foreign Ministry, succeeded Jean-Yves Le Drian as the current French ambassador to London and former minister for European affairs and government spokesman under the orders of Jacques Chirac.

Among the new members of the government committee is Reema Abdul Malak, who has been appointed Minister of National Education and has been appointed as an adviser to the President, referring to Bob Ndiaye, an expert on American history. Ministry of Culture. Stanislas Gurini, General Representative of the Renaissance, heir to the civil service.

Sebastien Legorn inherited the Armed Forces Ministry in place of Florence Barley. The Elysee general secretary pointed out that the first cabinet meeting on Monday would be held around President Macron. The new executive will face a tough national and international agenda with war, inflation and sluggish growth in Ukraine.