France launches vaccination campaign for children, H24info

Health Minister Oliver Vernon announced on Wednesday that France had launched the Covit-19 vaccine campaign for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The minister told the BFMTV-RMC channel that “we are opening the official vaccine for children of this age,” on the other hand, noting that the booster dose was not “immediately” extended to adolescents.

For his part, the Minister of Labor, Elizabeth Bourne, on the same day called on companies to “expedite” the use of teleworking in the face of Covit-19, asking them to be prepared to “strengthen” it from now on. Start of the school year. With a goal of 3 to 4 days a week.

“With the context, it is clear that we need to accelerate and strengthen teleworking (…) with the goal of at least three days or, if possible, four days for the positions it allows,” the minister told Europe Radio 1.

The Corporate Health Protocol currently provides for teleworking “employment methods within the framework of local community dialogue,” and states that “in an epidemic recovery environment, the target should be two to three days per week.”

The Omigron wave is advancing very rapidly in France, just a few days before Christmas, when about 20% of positive cases for Covit-19 now fall into this highly contagious variant, up from 10% last weekend, the government announced Tuesday evening. The epidemic begins again in mid-winter.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 once again reached a record high in France, with 545 cases per week per 100,000 population and almost doubled in Paris.