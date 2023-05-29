France: More than sixty migrants rescued in Channel

Sixty-three people trying to reach England in makeshift boats were rescued at sea over the weekend, French authorities said Sunday evening.

The Regional Operations Center for Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) in Cap Gris-Nez coordinated two rescue operations in the Pas-de-Calais Strait from Saturday to Sunday night.

A boat that “lost its engine in the water” was rescued off the coast of Pas-de-Calais by a National Marine Rescue Association boat, which brought forty-six shipwrecked people to shore, the maritime province said in a statement. liberation

A support vessel chartered by the government since April to bolster search and rescue operations has for its part rescued 17 people who drowned in a second boat off Oi-Plage.

French officials are skeptical

The actions come days after five soldiers from Cros-Gris-Ness were indicted in an investigation into the death of 27 migrants in a boat sinking at the end of 2021.

Five soldiers, three women and two men, were charged and acquitted Thursday in Paris of failing to assist a person in danger.

In this case, it is suspected that the French authorities did not come forward to help the migrants despite being called for help fifteen times on the night of the drowning.

Despite the dangers of crossing one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, more and more candidates for deportation are taking it each year.

Around 46,000 asylum seekers crossed the canal in 2022, mostly Afghans, Iranians and Albanians, and 8,000 were rescued on French waters.