France. Naël, the murdered young man, becomes “guilty”!

Being in the wrong place at the wrong time is a crime. Naal’s death exposes the depth of racism that corrupts the state and the French establishment.

17 years. Hardly a young man. A minor in law. A policeman who was supposed to represent order and a symbol of protection against crime, young Nel was taken from life when a bullet was fired into his chest. An only son, his poor mother will never have the chance to see him grow into a man. Naël will be killed twice. First a policeman was shot in cold blood by this bullet for refusing to comply. Then, a judicial system, right from the start, tried to make the victim a criminal. The prosecutor ordered an investigation against Naël for hit-and-run and attempted murder, thus basing himself solely on the police version, which was, later, false and defamatory. The version was immediately refuted by the video which clearly reflects the reality of the facts. Thus the victim becomes the perpetrator. What if this video doesn’t exist? Naal would have been “counted” on a gruesome list of presumed criminals. In 2022, 13 people were hanged for refusing to comply. The evidence is chilling. Racism runs deep in France, even in government institutions responsible for ensuring public safety, i.e. the safety of the people. More than a century later, the shadow of the Dreyfus affair still lingers. She repeats. Above all thanks to impunity. Racism is systemic. It is implemented daily through “face control”.