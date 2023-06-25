France publishes guide for Eid Al Adha

A moment of sharing between families, Aid el Kébir lasts from one to three days in France, during which more than 100,000 goats are sacrificed. The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Home Affairs have prepared a practical guide to support the conduct of the festival, particularly with regard to the logistics of slaughtering animals in certain sectors and local bodies, the Ministry of Agriculture said on its website.

Read: Here is the date of Eid al-Adha in France, according to CTMF

The document contains a set of rules to be respected for slaughtering animals in standards during the three days of Eid el-Khebir. Distributed to provincial and departmental directorates for population protection and to all stakeholders (professionals, Muslim associations, animal welfare associations, etc.) with the aim of sharing good organizational practices.

Read: Eid al-Adha 2023 date in France is here

In collaboration with the Oeuvre d’assistance aux animaux d’abattoirs (OABA) and with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, the National School of Veterinary Services (ENSV), for its part, produced small awareness posters for individuals, distribution operators. sites and temporary slaughterhouses.