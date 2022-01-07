France welcomes return of Algerian ambassador H24info

French diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian has welcomed the return of the Algerian ambassador to Paris on Friday after a three-month diplomatic crisis.

“This is good news. There is, there is complexity, there is suffering.

Key issues related to migration, economy and security issues in the region, he said. Algeria plays a key role in regional security, especially in Mali, where France has been involved in the military for eight years against jihadism.

In Algeria (March 18, 1962), on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the ceasefire agreement, the resumption of the dialogue that led to the independence of this country (July 5, 1962) is taking place.

In the absence of three months, Algerian Ambassador Mohamed Under-Dawood resumed his duties in Paris on Thursday. “I am in my office,” he confirmed to AFP on Friday, recalling “the two leaders’ declared wishes” to ease tensions.

After Algeria’s independence in 1962, Algiers recalled its ambassador on October 2, following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that the monument had been built on rent maintained by a “political-military organization”. Shortly afterwards, he said he was “sorry for the controversy and misunderstandings” with Algeria. Macron said.

In early December, the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, traveled to Algeria. “We have had some misunderstandings with Algerians in recent months. It has already come. There have always been difficulties at one time or another, but we have always been able to resolve them,” Jean-Yves Le Trian said on BFM television.

Relations between France and Algeria, a former colonial power, are largely aware of the turmoil. On February 23, 2005, the French parliament passed a law recognizing the “positive role of colonialism”, a crisis as severe as October.