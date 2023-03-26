March 26, 2023

Freedom of the press: How bogus copyright complaints make journalists frown

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 4 min read

A laptop of choice for journalists

Journalists have been forced to temporarily remove articles critical of powerful oil lobbyists due to exploitation of US copyright law, according to a new report.

According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Program (OCCRP), at least five of these articles have been the subject of false copyright claims, including one by the respected South African newspaper Mail & Guardian.

Complaints falsely claiming ownership of articles – filed by anonymous individuals under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), a law that protects copyright holders.

