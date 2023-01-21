French and Tourism: Before Porto, Barcelona, ​​New York, Istanbul, Marrakesh is a popular French destination…

Hipabres-Rabat

Marrakesh topped the list of the most popular destinations for French tourists in 2022 for the second year running, Air Journal, a site specializing in aviation news, cited data from travel search engine Liligo.

The site notes, “with an average return ticket of 207 euros, the Red City saw a 35% price drop in 2022 compared to 2019, and a 9% increase over last year. .

The source indicated that Marrakesh was followed closely by Lisbon and Porto (Portugal), while Barcelona was also a favorite destination for the French, as it ranked fifth ahead of Istanbul (fourth in the ranking).

French overseas departments, notably Saint-Denis in Réunion (6th) and Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe (7th), followed by the French city of Nice (8th), Canadian Montreal (9th), and Fort-de-France. Martinique (tenth).

On the other hand, New York, which was in tenth place last year, is not in the rankings this year, the site writes.

In terms of ticket sales, the source revealed that the best-selling destinations for departures from France in 2022 are the Antilles, the United States, the Maghreb countries and Mexico.

According to a poll conducted by OpinionWay for Liligo, 70% of French people traveled in 2022, up from 64% in 2021. More than 10% of non-travellers attributed their decision to concerns about catching Covid. 19, 30% of them justified their decision by economic conditions, especially inflation.