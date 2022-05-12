French Foreign Minister (officially) summoned by the Justice of Mali

#Mali : French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has been summoned by a Malian judge to trial for “causing damage to public property and other crimes,” the AFP learned from a court in Bamako on Wednesday.

Inquiry Judge from the Economic and Financial Center of BamakoOn Monday, June 20, 2022, Mr. to appear in his office for a matter about him. Jean-Yves Le Drian callsSpecifies the summons approved by the Malian Justice for the AFP.

In the evening, Quai d’Orsay said the AFP had not been notified. ⁇We have not received any notification or information through proper channels⁇He promised.

Mali’s judicial source told AFP that the investigation followed complaints from a site of several Malian civil society groups known as “Maliko” (“cause for Malik”). ⁇This is the story of Le Drian’s son being linked to a contract with a French company to produce Malian passports.⁇This added judicial evidence.

According to the official document discussed by the AFP, the case dates back to 2015, when Ibrahim Boubakr was president of Qaeda Mali. At the time, a French company – Oberthur Technologie – had been in the market for ten years to produce Malian biometric passports.

⁇Le Trian was then Minister of Defense. Did he support the case to protect a French company or its interests? This is what Mali justice seeks to understand. Here we are at the trial stage.⁇Another Malian judicial source told the AFP.

For its part, the Maliko Association (close to the military regime currently in power in Mali) registered the complaint and joined the civil party, making a document available to the AFP. ⁇The procedures and rules established by Mali’s law, especially the Order on Public Procurement Code (…) were blatantly violated when the aforesaid contract was awarded.⁇The document that comes with the complaint states.

Bilateral tensions

The Malian magistrate told the AFP of his role in the case ⁇This summons⁇ No. ⁇There is no legal basis⁇.

Mali has been the scene since 2012 of the activities of jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State and all forms of violence perpetrated by defensive fighters and bandits.

The violence, which began in the north in 2012, has spread to the center and then to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. Despite the deployment of UN, French and African forces, they caused thousands of civilian and military casualties and hundreds of thousands of displaced persons.

The Malian regime announced the end of its 2014 cooperation agreement with France in early May, and the 2013 and 2020 agreements set the legal framework for the existence of the anti-jihadi force Bergen and the group of European special forces, the Takaba group, launched by France. .

Relations are deteriorating as Mali returns to Russia. France and its allies have accused the military junta of protecting the services of Wagner, Russia’s private security firm, with controversial measures.

As never before, French civil servants recently decided to broadcast videos of drone shootings near the Gossie base (center), which left France in April, according to Wagner’s paramilitary personnel involved in the burial. To impose war crimes on France.

Paris later significantly reaffirmed it ⁇Awareness against any attempt to manipulate information⁇.