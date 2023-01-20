French Legislative Election 2022: The Constitutional Council annuls the election of Karim Ben Chek

© Copyright : DR

The Constitutional Council (France) said in a decision issued this Friday, January 20, 2023 that glitches during electronic voting prevented several thousand voters from participating in the vote.

The Constitutional Council annulled this Friday, June 2022, the election of MP Karim Ben Sek (Noobs) in the 9th Constituency of the French People established outside France (of which Morocco is a part), “for irregularities” during electronic voting. .

The body in charge of electoral disputes annulled the victory of the former Franco-Tunisian diplomat, who won the second round with 54.07% of the votes against former minister Elizabeth Moreno (Renaissance) with 45.93%.

The Constitutional Council notes that “the distribution rate for registered voters who reported contact details for electronic voting of telephone messages with passwords (…) to registered voters in the consular voter list in Algeria was only 38%.” Report.

It added, “If the affected voters physically move to one of the open polling stations in the 9th Constituency and retain their right to vote at the ballot box, this disorder is not resolved before the end of the electronic voting period on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at noon (Paris time), however, given the characteristics of the constituency, several thousand Voters may be prevented from participating in voting in the first round”.

This situation undermined the integrity of the ballot, given the margin of votes between the candidates, the French Constitutional Council underlined in its press release.