French wine producers are interested in the Moroccan market

Cellier des demoiselles, an association of wine producers based in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse in Corbières, has begun exporting its products to Morocco after resuming its exports to the United States following Trump’s suspension of tariffs. .

In Morocco, “mainly hotels are interested in our products,” says Anaël Payrou, director of Cellier des demoiselles. The Independent. Since October 18, 2019, wine exports to the United States have been banned due to the imposition of a 25% tariff on French wine imports. A measure was lifted on March 6, 2021, allowing the association to resume exports to this country.

“Red and white wines are being sold again in the US. There, it’s a bit specific. Americans are interested in old French grape varieties like Carignan. They’re looking for something authentic, it’s a question of rarity”, says the director, emphasizing that consumers in other markets are looking for something more “easy”. Explains. On the other hand, the Netherlands, England, Sweden and Norway “buy all the best grape varieties like Merlot or Chardonnay,” he adds.

Anaël Payrou also discovered the growing Mexican market. “Our Mexican customers drink mainly red wine and a little white Chardonnay. We also saw this in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon,” the director noted, adding that “great value for money” makes it possible to maintain these different markets.