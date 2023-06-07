Fresh clashes between army and paramilitaries in Khartoum

AA / Khartoum / Bahram Abdel Monim

Violent clashes between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces renewed on Wednesday as military planes flew over the capital, Khartoum, with heavy and light weapons.

Clashes broke out near the Yarmouk munitions factory and an armored base south of Khartoum, witnesses told Anadolu.

According to witnesses, rapid support forces attacked the Yarmouk factory from two directions, but they retreated amid heavy human and material losses in their ranks.

They reported that military planes flew over the town of Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and heard the sound of artillery and powerful explosions, as well as rising fire and smoke.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and the United States called on both sides to the conflict in Sudan to agree to a new “effective” ceasefire, revealing that representatives from both sides would not leave the kingdom.

On May 31, the Sudanese military announced it was suspending participation in the Jeddah talks due to what it described as “a lack of commitment of rapid support forces to implement the terms of the agreement and repeated violations”.

Both sides have exchanged accusations over the outbreak of fighting and violations and the failure of a series of cease-fires that have failed to end the ongoing conflict since April 15.

The violence has so far killed hundreds of civilians and injured thousands, in addition to a wave of migration and asylum, mainly to neighboring countries.

*Translated from Arabic by Vejdan Jalasi

Only part of the dispatches that Anadolu Agency broadcasts to its subscribers through the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) are broadcast in abbreviated form on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



