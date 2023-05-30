From Brazil to Oran: 322 kg of cocaine seized in Algiers

Cocaine destined for Algeria was a major seizure on Iberian soil. This was published by a Spanish newspaper Lavoncardia In an article published last week. In total, 322 kilograms were exported “white powder” Concealed in a container of grain (maize), intercepted at the port of Algeciras at the southern end of the Strait of Gibraltar in Spain.

The massive seizure was made by police and Spanish customs on a cargo boat that had arrived from Brazil and was about to anchor in Oran, its final destination. Spanish media reported that the cocaine was distributed in 16 bags hidden in boxes of corn seeds. LavoncardiaCiting Spanish tax authorities, the launch follows information indicating that control of the cargo ship has been launched. “Immediate Arrival of a Container of Maize Seeds in Algeciras, Containing Cocaine”.

“After analyzing the information and comparing it with those in the tax authorities’ databases, the investigators obtained the number of a suspicious container from South America, more precisely from Brazil, which was carrying bags of corn seeds bound for Oran.”, Spanish media revealed. He added that “Procedure and Medicines Available to the President of the Court of Algeciras”.

However, investigators did not specify whether the cocaine was intended for the Algerian market or whether it was only transported through Oran. Oran, a large metropolis in the west of the country, has for years been on the map of transnational drug trafficking networks, particularly those operating from South American countries.

Recall that elements of the Algerian Coast Guard, on June 26, 2021, found almost 500 kg of cocaine by fishermen off the port of Oran, the Ministry of Defense indicated in a press release. “The Coast Guard of the Navy (…) on June 26, 2021, at 10 p.m., foiled an attempt to introduce a large quantity of cocaine intended to flood our country with these poisons and drugs »APS reported citing the report.

Local fishermen said “Suspicious Bags Floating”, before Coast Guard units were dispatched to the scene, six nautical miles (11 km) northwest of Cape Carbon, Oran, the Coast Guard later broke up 490.05 kg of cocaine into 442 platelets. But the 2018 seizure at Oran port was more shocking. The Coast Guard, Customs and National Gendarmerie found and seized 701 kilograms of cocaine in a container of frozen meat from Brazil.

A refrigerated container containing 701 kg of drugs was transferred to the cargo ship Vega Mercury in Valencia, Spain. This seizure led to the arrest of Kamal Sigi “El Bug” Several individuals, including a shipping agent and two executives of the company “Dunia Meat” supplied since 2007 from the Brazilian company “Mirvena Fus”. In the first trial of 2018, the 701 kg case is awaiting trial by the Algiers Criminal Court after five years.