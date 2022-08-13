From January to July, Algeria lost 42% of its gas market share

Algeria lost a significant share of the gas market in Spain after President Abdelmadjid Debon decided to close the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline through Morocco. This is proven by recent statistics from Enagás, which is responsible for maintaining and developing gas infrastructure in Spain. They show that Sonatrac will have up to 42% of its gas exports to Spain in the seven months to 2022.

During the reference period, Spain purchased 64,534 gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas from Algeria, of which 60,056 GWh (93%) was transferred via the Medgas pipeline and the rest in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by LNG carriers. Between January and July, Algerian gas imports were only 24.5%, down from 48.8% in the same period in 2021.

Figures published by Enagas reaffirm the United States’ position as Spain’s leading gas supplier, with a share of 32.9% or 86,609 GWh. US gas exports to Spain were only 16% in September 2021, before the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline decided by the Algerian president at the end of October 2021. Gas volume from Algeria, on the other hand, changed significantly. Then the GME pipelines passing through Morocco and Medgas account for 48% of total Spanish imports.