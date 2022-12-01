G20: India does not like concrete political declarations

Published on December 1, 2022 at 06:14 pmUpdated on December 1. 2022 at 06:25 PM

India’s presidency of this year’s G20, which began on Thursday, will be punctuated by fewer than 200 meetings across the country. Forum means, till date, Affected by geopolitical tensions Created specifically by the war in Ukraine, it is a well-suited model for addressing current global challenges. “In the current context, it may not be ideal, but there is no better international forum to discuss the full range of global challenges we face,” asserted India’s ambassador to France, Javed Ashraf.

It is certainly not the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) that will replace the G20, although many countries would like to join the group. “BRICS is not an alternative. The fact that the G20 was able to meet during the time of the Covid pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine proves that each of the countries that make it up consider this forum to be the most representative of the diversity of the current world,” the ambassador added. And India wants to use its presidency to present its views.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an article published by L’Opinion in France on Thursday, believes the G20 can go further. India wants to rely on its model to move things forward during its presidency. “We sought to make national development not an exercise in top-down governance, but a citizen-led ‘grassroots movement,'” he writes. “We have to go Beyond just political announcements and create action plans with tangible results,” Javed Ashraf insists.

In terms of the fight against climate change and biodiversity conservation, New Delhi advocates a different approach. “Until now, the answer has been technological, for example, an increase in green energy production. Most of the efforts have been made by governments. But we need to change our lifestyles and citizens to change their behavior. This is a new idea,” explains the ambassador. “Until today, we have been focusing more on protecting the land,” lamented the Indian ambassador.

Faced with the prospect of food insecurity and possible famine, the Ambassador is convinced that initiatives are possible. “We must ensure that surplus agricultural production is transferred to countries that need it. But of course not just letting the laws of the market operate. Poor countries cannot afford the current price. A change in the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is undoubtedly necessary. At this stage, with the G20 countries being its most active members, the Indian government feels it is possible to move forward with a broader reform of the organization.

He asked about the criticism in the World Trade Organization regarding his country’s food security policy Export restrictions on wheat And rice, Javed Ashraf first points out, “India has never been a big exporter of grains given the size of the country’s population. I will add that this year, we have never exported so much. It is a historic achievement”.

After all, New Delhi could have tapped into this manna, facing a surge in demand that led to price hikes, and risking shortages at the national level. “We don’t want it to end up in a situation where when there is a sudden increase in demand and a rise in prices, some people buy in the market, hoard it and export it at higher prices uncontrollably. This could lead to shortages in India and will not benefit the poor countries. They have to provide them at preferential prices so that their population does not have to pay the higher prices.” We are ready.”