Gabon. Inflation exceeds the tolerance limit

This ratio is higher than the CEMAC integration threshold (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad) which requires a restriction of 3%.

«This dynamic is mainly explained by the increase in prices observed in almost all consumer goods, regardless of transportation. Following maintenance of prices at the pump since March 2020, it has declined by 2.0%“, local press reports citing the country’s Ministry of Economy.

Despite maintaining some cost of living measures, food price increases (+2.3%) specifically driven by activities “the pain» (+5.9%), beef (+2.3%), poultry (+5.5%), fresh fish (+1.9%), refined oil (+0.9%) and banana tubers + 6.1%), the ministry notes.

This inflation is also seen in products like fresh vegetables, especially: okra, Fresh tomatoes andNgumuCut and sold by the pile.

According to the Economic Report, cThe rise in food prices is the result of the international economic situation marked by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and in some cases the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Allied countries.