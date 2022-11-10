November 10, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Gabon. Inflation exceeds the tolerance limit

William Kennedy 12 mins ago 1 min read
This ratio is higher than the CEMAC integration threshold (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad) which requires a restriction of 3%.

«This dynamic is mainly explained by the increase in prices observed in almost all consumer goods, regardless of transportation. Following maintenance of prices at the pump since March 2020, it has declined by 2.0%“, local press reports citing the country’s Ministry of Economy.

Despite maintaining some cost of living measures, food price increases (+2.3%) specifically driven by activities “the pain» (+5.9%), beef (+2.3%), poultry (+5.5%), fresh fish (+1.9%), refined oil (+0.9%) and banana tubers + 6.1%), the ministry notes.

This inflation is also seen in products like fresh vegetables, especially: okra, Fresh tomatoes andNgumuCut and sold by the pile.

According to the Economic Report, cThe rise in food prices is the result of the international economic situation marked by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and in some cases the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Allied countries.

Read more

See also  Ukraine: Marioupol et donbass dans viseur des forces russes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The GCA commits $24 billion for the period 2023/30

8 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

COP27 faced the eternal fiscal equation

16 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The US Embassy in Morocco is celebrating the anniversary of Operation Torch

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Gabon. Inflation exceeds the tolerance limit

12 mins ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The GCA commits $24 billion for the period 2023/30

8 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

COP27 faced the eternal fiscal equation

16 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

The US Embassy in Morocco is celebrating the anniversary of Operation Torch

1 day ago William Kennedy