Gabon: The Health Pass will come into effect and free PCR tests will end on December 15 (

From Wednesday, December 15, the Gabon government announced on Monday that only those who have been vaccinated or have a negative PCR test will be allowed access to public places in the country.

The move was confirmed during a press conference, with the Gabonese Press Agency (AGP) announcing the results of the free PCR tests from the same date.

On this occasion, the Gabon government presented 9 mandates setting out new government measures aimed at the fight against Govt-19.

In its section 1, the decree for Wednesday, December 15, 2021 “adjusts the implementation of new government measures to respond and fight against the spread of Govt-19”. According to Section 6, “he refers to the result from this. On the same date, a full-scale free PCR test of the territory”.

According to Health Minister Guy-Patrick Obiang Ndong, the increase in the cost of the PCR test is due to the financial stability of its acquisition.

“Financial assistance to purchase PCR tests will no longer be sufficient for long-term free service,” the minister explained, adding that Gabon was one of the last countries in the sub-region where the service was still free.

As per Section 7 of the Ordinance, it refers to the externals of the Health Pass.

“Those who are not vaccinated who want to access public places, including administrations, businesses, restaurants and snacks, must be given a proper negative PCR test,” says one.

However, everyone who is vaccinated will be allowed to move around freely, the same article says.